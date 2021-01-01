From ashley furniture

24" Glittery Pomegranate Pine Wreath with LED Lights, Green

Description

The Glittery Pomegranate Pine wreath is an ornate and attractive holiday decoration. This wreath features snow-tipped branches, clusters of gold berries and glittered pomegranate fruit. It is pre-strung with 50 battery-operated warm white LED lights that are energy-efficient and long lasting. It allows timed operation (6 hours ON/18 hours OFF). This wreath can be displayed on doors, walls and windows in indoor or covered outdoor locations.

