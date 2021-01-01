Find the Purple Glitter Swirl Pick by Ashland® at Michaels. Add to the fun creepy vibes of your Halloween décor by using this glittery swirl pick in your wreaths, floral arrangements and more this season. Combine with twigs, black roses and spooky figurines to create a display over your mantel or add to a vase of deep orange blooms and fall greenery on an entryway table. Add to the fun creepy vibes of your Halloween décor by using this glittery swirl pick in your wreaths, floral arrangements and more this season. Combine with twigs, black roses and spooky figurines to create a display over your mantel or add to a vase of deep orange blooms and fall greenery on an entryway table. Details: Purple with glitter accents 4" x 2.75" x 11.5" (10.16cm x 6.99cm x 29.21cm) Polyester, plastic, paper wrap and iron wire Recommended for indoor use only | Purple Glitter Swirl Pick by Ashland® | Michaels®