Gold Glitter Sparkle Case Compatible With Iphone 12 And Iphone 12 Pro 6.1 Inch (2020 Release) Marble Design Shockproof Soft Silicone Rubber Tpu.

Material: Silicone, Tpu, Rubber: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Abstract Mint Compatible Phone Models: Iphone 12 6.1 Inch, Iphone 12, Iphone 12 Pro Actual Glitter With Marble Pattern On The Case Makes Your Phone Different And Eyes-Catching Premium Protection- Shock-Absorbing [Tpu] Frame That Protects Against Drops, Protects Your Device From Scratches, Bumps, And Dings. Cutout Design For Speaker, Screen, Camera And Ports, Easy Access To All Ports And Connectors Without Removing. The Case Also Offers Great Camera Protection With A Raised Lip To Avoid Scratches If Placed On Rough Surfaces. Front Raised Lip Gives Added Protection For The Screen Of Your Phone