Reliant Ribbon Glitter Snowflake Ribbon, Natural & Red Linen, 2.5in x 10yd, 1/Pack

Reliant Ribbon Glitter Snowflake Natural & Red Ribbon is the perfect special touch for your winter decorations, gifts, and celebrations. This ribbon is sure to put a smile on all of your friends and families faces. Adorn it to the top of a gift box, add it to some table center pieces, or wrap it around banisters, chairs and doorknobs. No better way to stand out than a little glitter and sparkle. The best part is it rolls right back into place and is easily stored until further use. You can use this ribbon for Christmas, New Years Eve, Birthdays, Hannukah, and much more. Color: Natural & Red | Size: 2.5in x 10yd | Quantity: 1/Pack