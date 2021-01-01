Glitter Iphone 11 Pro Case, Hard Back With Soft Tpu Bumper, [Military Grade Protection] With Air Bag, Slim Shiny Clear Bling Case For Iphone 11 Pro.

Material: Tpu, Polycarbonate: Form Factor: Iphone 11 Pro Case Color: Clear Compatible Phone Models: Iphone 11 Pro (2019) 5.8 Inch? Super Hybrid Of Hard And Soft & Military Grade Protection'this Iphone 11 Pro Glitter Clear Case Is Made From Highly Durable Tpu Bumper And Hard Premium Quality Pc Back, Also Including 4 Cushioned Corners And Raised Lips Around The Camera And Screen, Guaranteed To Withstand Shocks And Scratches! More Dazzling Under The Sun?Put On This Iphone 11 Pro Case, No Matter Where You Are, As Soon As You Take Out Your Phone, You Will Become The Focus Of The Audience. If You Are In A Sunny Outdoor, Your Phone Will Become As Dazzling As Diamonds. Let Your Noble Temperament Show Off Without Reservation. Slim & Lightweight Design?Slim Fit Tightly To The Mobile Phone Body, Doesnt Make Your Iphone 11 Pro Too Bulky. Perfect Cutouts And Slim Design Allow You To Maximize The Functionality Of You