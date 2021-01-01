Spell it out in style with bright, colorful Glitter Foam Letters. Use Glitter Foam Letter - H to spell names, initials, or fun phrases. Easily attach the letters to a variety of surfaces with the adhesive dots on the back, or attach a tack for hanging and embellish it with flowers, ribbon, stickers and more! Dimensions: Length: 5 3/8" Width: 4" Thickness: 1/2" Contains 1 assorted letter. NOTE: This item comes in assorted colors: A. Purple B. Blue C. Green D. Pink Due to the nature of this item, the color you receive will vary. If you would like to specify a style, please contact our Customer Service department at 1-800-888-0321, and press 1 to place your order with a representative.