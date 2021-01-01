MONTANA 10 oz. Glitter Effect Spray Paint, Cosmos

MONTANA's glitter effect spray offers high quality glitter coating that is refined and beautiful. Achieve stunning effects on objects and artworks of all kinds, whether you want to repaint your bike, create fine art or make greeting cards. Transform surfaces such as paper, cardboard, primed canvas, wood, glass, metal, ceramics, porcelain, stone, acrylic and other paintable materials. After being applied, a thin shiny lacquer coat will show with a fine distribution of glitter particles. This spray paint is light fast as well as scratch and dent resistant. Further coats will lead to a higher density of particles and intensify of the effect. Color: Cosmos.