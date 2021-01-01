Make wedding decor shine at your classic wedding with Kate Aspen's Gold Glitter Collapsible Card Box, featuring an elegant calligraphy print. Make decor a bright spot at your wedding! Perfect for holding sweet notes from your guests, Kate Aspen's Gold Glitter Collapsible Card Box is just the thing to add on the guest book table or even to place next to your favors. The pretty calligraphy font and gold glittery details are sure to impress. This card box includes a slit on the top and features the word "Cards" in pretty calligraphy font on a white card. Details: Gold glitter color 10.2" x 10.2" x 10.2" Collapsible Some assembly required | Kate Aspen® Gold Glitter Collapsible Card Box | Michaels®