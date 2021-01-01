Glitter Case For Galaxy S21 Plus Glitter Case Liquid Bling Sparkle For Girls Women Black Fashion Flowing Quicksand Tpu Phone Case For Galaxy S21.

[Made Of High Grade Tpu Material ] Galaxy S21 Plus Glitter Case Is Soft And Lightweight, Will Be Easy To Install And Uninstall, Which Is Safe And Protective, Fits Your Phone Perfectly. [Access All Buttons Or Ports Easily] Precise Cutouts And Slim Design Allow You To Maximize The Functionality Of Your Galaxy S21 Plus. It Also Supports Wireless Charging Without Taking Off The Phone Case. [Liquid Black Case For Galaxy S21 Plus] This Glitter Liquid Phone Case Makes The Bling Rhombus Sequins Move Freely, Just Like The Stars Floating In The Water, Will Not Only Beautiful But Also Bring Much Fun To You. [Fantastic Unique Glitter Gift To Express Love] Perfect As A Gift For Your Family, Friends And Lover On Her Birthday Or Holiday. She Will Love It. Case Will Be Your Best Choice.