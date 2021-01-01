Justice Glitter Bluetooth Headphones- Comfortable Ear Cups, Great Sound, with Mic for Calls- Rainbow Hearts

Turn up the volume with a pair of Justice Glitter Bluetooth Headphones. Equipped with large earcups for maximized sound and cushioned for a comfortable listen, it features a built-in microphone for phone call management, allowing you to kick back and relax while you enjoy hours of your music while never worrying about missing a call. These headphone's Bluetooth-enabled technology lets you wirelessly listen to your favorite playlist straight from your smartphone or any other portable electronic device. Customize your music experience to fit what you're most comfortable jamming out to with these headphones capability of skipping, pausing and rewinding tracks to get to the song or part of the music you truly enjoy. These headphones provide a great listen as well as a fashion-forward statement.