With its low profile and three sockets, the Glide Center-Post Large Semi-Flush Fixture provides a lot of light without much drop. For more than half a century, it's been a problem-solver for low ceilings everywhere, from bedroom to kitchen to living room. Downward light filters softly (i.e., not much) through the frosted glass panel of its shade. Most of the usable light from this fixture is indirect, washing against ceiling and walls and filling your room with light.