Glidden Reversible U-Shape Corner Desk with Hutch

Striking a U-shaped silhouette, this executive desk makes the perfect addition to any office space. Crafted from manufactured wood, it features an open, clean-lined design that works well in any contemporary setting. It arrives with two utility drawers and one legal-size drawer all on metal, ball-bearing glides, so it offers plenty of space to tuck away loose odds and ends. And as an added bonus, this product comes backed by a 10-year warranty. Finish: Black