TrafficMaster Glenwood Cherry 7 in. x 20 in. Ceramic Floor and Wall Tile (10.89 sq. ft. / case)

Enjoy the timeless charm of the Daltile Glenwood Cherry 7 in. x 20 in. floor and wall tile. This cherry wood inspired ceramic delivers a classic wood grain visual with a smooth surface, a perfect upgrade for any room without the hassle of wood maintenance. Glenwood mimics the beauty of natural wood while providing the longevity and strength of easy-to-clean ceramic. This waterproof, scratch-proof, stain proof ceramic is perfect for bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchens, and even basements. Use it anywhere in your home.