Glenwood 2pk Wicker Outdoor Patio Club Chair - Beige - Christopher Knight Home

These Christopher Knight Home Glenwood 2 Pk Wicker Club Chairs will offer luxurious and attractive outdoor seating to friends and family looking for a place to relax. You can use them on patios or porches or even in the backyard or poolside. Crafted according to the highest standards with all-weather wicker over an aluminum frame, these Christopher Knight Home Glenwood 2 Pk Wicker Club Chairs are sure to give you years and years of enjoyment. This is a great way to add additional seating to your backyard.