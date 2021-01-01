Mercana Glenn 55 in. Dark Brown Large Rectangle Wood Coffee Table with 3-Drawers

The Glenn II is a contemporary coffee table featuring a wooden t op and drawers braced by a sleek, metallic frame and 4-legs.Expertly crafted from premium Indian mango wood and finished in a medium brown tone, the Glen II is a spectacular coffee table featuring a smooth rectangular top that shows the variations and knots in the wood. In addition to the top, the Glenn II is also fitted with 3-sliding drawers that offer ample storage space for everyday items like books, magazines and media accessories. The Glenn II is braced by a matte-black toned metal frame that not only adds to its visuals but also ensures exceptional stability and balance. Designed for everyday use in contemporary homes, the Glenn II fits perfectly in spaces based on the Mercana Modern design style, especially when paired with other pieces from this series. Color: Dark Brown.