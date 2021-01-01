From honeywell home
Honeywell Home Glen Alden Light Glen Alden 52" 5 Blade Hugger Indoor Ceiling Fan with Light Kit Oil Rubbed Bronze Fans Ceiling Fans Indoor Ceiling
Honeywell Home Glen Alden Light Glen Alden 52" 5 Blade Hugger Indoor Ceiling Fan with Light Kit FeaturesQuick 2 Hang Technology: allows for fan blades to attach to motor housing with easeBrushed Nickel finish comes with reversible Cimarron / Walnut blades and frosted swirled glass shadesOil Rubbed Bronze finish comes with reversible Cimarron / Ironwood blades and sunset glass shadesFan is controllable by a pull chain (included)Requires (4) 40 watt candelabra (E12) bulbsUses a standard AC motorETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantyDimensionsBlade Span: 52"Height: 13-3/8"Width: 52"Product Weight: 16.6 lbsBlade SpecificationsNumber of Blades: 5Blades Included: YesBlade Pitch: 12 Degrees (The Angle of Attack of the Blades; Steeper Blades Move More Air)Reversible Blades: YesFan Blade Material: PlywoodMotor SpecificationsSpeeds: 4CFM high: 5106, medium: 3608, low: 2221 (cubic feet per minute)RPM high: 153, medium: 153, low: 58Reversible Motor: YesElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 4Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 160 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Indoor Ceiling Fans Oil Rubbed Bronze