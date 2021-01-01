Genie GLEDB2-R2 2 Pack Garage Door Opener LED LIGHT BULB, 4000K

Universally Compatible: Genie LED bulb will fit any brand garage door opener with a standard light socket and cavity Vibration And Shatter Resistant: Made to withstand 5G force, Genie’s LED garage door opener bulb is durable Eliminates Or Reduces Opener Remote Interference: Specifically designed for garage door openers and does not limit range of remotes like common LED and CFL bulbs Tested For Harsh Conditions: The LED bulb is damp location rated and cold weather tested for use in unique garage environments without performance interruptions Long Lasting And Low Cost: Purchasing one low-cost Genie bulb gets you an estimated 25, 000 hours of quality garage lighting, Manufacturer: Genie