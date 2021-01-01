GLDCai Feng Shui Landscape Canvas Art Wall Décor

These erratic and stressful times make it increasingly difficult to find tranquility and relaxation. To combat this, why not create a haven of peace in your living spaces through art?Research has shown that you can create a spiritual, peaceful environment, by incorporating specific colors, patterns, and shapes into your living spaces that have a calming influence on your person. This is why principles of balance, harmony, and relaxation applied to interior design have increased in popularity. It is a way of arranging and decorating your home to create an atmosphere that offsets the stress and hassle of your daily routine. Similarly, Feng Shui is the art of creating harmonious surroundings that enhance the balance of yin and yang (energy) in the environment. You can use this canvas wall art design for this purpose, whether it is used as décor for a meditation corner, sacred space, dining room, living room, bedroom, office, meeting room, bathroom, coffee bar, dorm, hotel, inn, spa, business or studio.The Chinese Character ? (cái) stands for fortune, wealth, and prosperity, and forms the basis of this popular and decorative sign. It is closely connected with the character Lu (prosperity), whereas Lu enhances a more ‘general prosperity’, Cai emphasizes the material aspects. Thus, this symbol is used to attract wealth and prosperity.NOT ALL CANVASES ARE CREATED EQUALOur canvas partner creates the highest quality canvases. They don’t take any shortcuts, either in the materials or in the love and craftsmanship they put into each and every canvas they produce on our behalf.Order your canvas print today and please let us know what you think. Your feedback is encouraged and appreciated. Size: 12'' H x 12'' W x 0.75'' D