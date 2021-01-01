Rev-A-Shelf GLD-W14-B-5 Glideware Pull Out 5 Hook Cabinet Organizer with Soft Close for 14 Inch Deep Cabinets Natural Wood Storage and Organization

Rev-A-Shelf GLD-W14-B-5 Glideware Pull Out 5 Hook Cabinet Organizer with Soft Close for 14 Inch Deep Cabinets Glideware is a revolutionary organizing pullout that allows you to securely hang your accessories inside of your cabinet, closet or even your outdoor kitchen. Glideware is available in different depths ranging from 14 to 22, available in (3) finishes in solid wood, white, or Polymer (for outdoors). Choose between Stainless steel slides, ball-bearing slides or Blumotion Soft-Close slides. Finally it features a patented adjustable hooks to accommodate most any application.Features:110lb full-extension BLUMOTION slides with soft closeMounts to the front and rear of most kitchen cabinet constructionShorter depth allows for unique applicationsHooks have unique design so they don't turn or twist during useRecommended for a full-height cabinet where no drawer is aboveFully assembled wood construction with a clear coat finish for durabilityLimited lifetime warrantyProduct Technologies:Soft Close: Rev-A-Shelf’s soft-close slides prevent the loud noises and damage that can result from drawers and cabinet doors being shut too forcefully. Forward motion is automatically slowed to a gentle stop regardless of the force behind it.Full-Extension Slides: Full-extension slides allow for the drawer or pull out system to be pulled open to the full length of the slide. full-extension slides provide greater access to the contents of the drawer or pull out system.Includes:(1) organizer (5) zinc hooks (1) pair of soft close slides Mounting hardwareSpecifications:Depth: 14"Height: 5-1/16"Width: 6" Cabinet Organizers Natural Wood