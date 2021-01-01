Serax - Glazed Shades Flower Pot - Reactive Blue - Medium

Let your plants and flowers grow in style with this Glazed Shades Flower Pot from Serax. Add colour to your home with this glazed blue pot. Available in two sizes. Mix and match with other shades from the Glazed Shades collection for a statement look. Please note, it is recommended to put the plant into a plastic pot with a saucer before placing it into the pot. Key features: * Material: ceramics * Dimensions: 25x21cm * Blue shade * Glazed finish * Recommend not to plant directly in the pot * Place the plant in a plastic pot and saucer