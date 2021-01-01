From progress lighting
Progress Lighting Glayse 21-in Antique Bronze Incandescent Semi-flush Mount Light | P350090-020
Ideal for a bedroom, hall, sitting room, kitchen, closet, or foyer. Perfect for luxe, modern, or urban industrial style settings. Handsome antique bronze finish. Crisp clear glass beveled panel. Can be mounted as a semi-flush light fixture or as a hanging light fixture. Uses 4 medium base bulbs that are sold separately (60 W max - LED/CFL/incandescent); compatible with dimmable bulbs. Measures 16.75-inch diameter by 14-inch height. Certifications: cULus Dry Location Listed. Pairs with the Ratio and Calder collections by Progress Lighting. Progress Lighting Glayse 21-in Antique Bronze Incandescent Semi-flush Mount Light | P350090-020