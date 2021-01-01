The Eden Bath Transparent Dark Blue Mist Flat Bottom Glass Vessel Sink is a round sink featuring an interior of transparent blue with a misty swirl of black running through it. The interior bowl and exterior of the sink are smooth and the sink has a flat bottom so it does not require a mounting ring. We recommend that you also purchase a drain with your glass bathroom sink bowl in the same finish of your faucet. Eden Bath Blue Glass Vessel Round Bathroom Sink (16.625-in x 16.625-in) | EBGS80