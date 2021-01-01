This 3" x 12" Glass Subway Tile is crafted from the highest quality glass using recycled materials. The glass is non-porous and water-resistant, perfect for use in wet and dry conditions. Your kitchen is the most important space in your home do not settle for inferior, low-quality products. The tile is handcrafted using a special technique that consists of first painting the back with the desired color, then protecting the dried paint with a ceramic coating and firing it in a kiln. Color: Taupe Gray