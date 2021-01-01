From msi
3" x 9" Glass Stone Tile
Advertisement
MSI's Nero Marquina Glass 3" x 9" Subway Tile features soothing black hues that complement nearly any color scheme. Crafted from glass, these wall tiles reflect light creating a more expansive look. Install in a traditional horizontal pattern or run these glass subway tiles vertically to create your very own signature style. Residential or commercial, Nero Marquina Glass oversized subway tiles add elegance to backsplashes, shower surrounds, vanity walls, and more. Durable, low-maintenance, and water, stain, and mildew-resistant, this glass subway tile is the essence of affordable luxury.