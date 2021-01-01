Glass Serving Rolling Bar Cart With Metal Frame

Be it a cocktail party or a casual dinner with friends, impressing is easy with this bold bar cart. Founded atop a four-wheel rolling base and featuring a curved handle up top, you can effortlessly roll it around the den or dining room. Its electroplated solid silver metal frame with black tempered glass shelves provides you with years of worry-free service and meanwhile creates an elegant look that works well in both classic and contemporary aesthetics. Plus, there are designated spots for wine bottles and glassware.