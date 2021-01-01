From water creation
Water Creation Glass Series Single Robe Hook in Polished Nickel PVD
Transform your bathroom’s decor to the elegance of yesteryear with Water Creation’s line of coordinating vintage bathroom accessories. Constructed of solid brass, Water Creation’s towel racks, towel bars, towel rings, toilet paper holders, robe hooks, and shower caddies were all designed with durability in mind. All accessories are offered in triple plated chrome, brushed nickel, polished nickel, and oil rubbed bronze finishes to accommodate your particular motif.