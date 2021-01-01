Glass Screen Protector for Apple iPhone 11 Pro MaxXS Max 2Pack HD Tempered Glass

HD CLARITY SCREEN COVERAGE: This ultra-thin HD screen protector for iPhone 11 Pro Max and XS Max provides unmatched tactile responsiveness and viewing experience. ELIMINATE FINGERPRINT OILS: Every iPhone screen protector boasts an oleophobic coating to help reduce oil transfer from your ears and fingertips while phone is used. PREMIUM HARDNESS & DURABILITY: Crafted with 9H hardness, our thick tempered glass protector offers reliable scratch and shatter resistance to protect your screen. BUBBLE-FREE INSTALLATION: Each clear screen protector installs quickly and easily thanks to the ultra-thin hardness, so you dont have to worry about air pockets. UNBEATABLE WARRANTY: Every tempered glass screen protector order comes with 2 scratch-resistant screen protectors; both backed by a reliable warranty.