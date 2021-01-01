From anysun

Glass Round Coffee Table With Storage Shelf,traditional Sturdy Concord Round Table End Table Bundle Living Room Furniture Black

Description

Description 1.ROBUST AND DURABLE---Elegant living room furniture, this modern coffee table is made of glass and black metal frame durable powder-coated iron pipe with rust-resistant effect for long-lasting use. It is suitable for the living room and can match any decor in your house.   2.LARGE STORAGE SPACE---Our small coffee table has a spacious surface for everyday use and a low-level open shelf that can hold your different types of items, such as books, toys, snacks. its the perfect space-saver solution for a small apartment or large home. Ample space makes your home and room tidy and clean.   3.GLASS SURFACE--- The classic glass has the look of being bright and clean, giving it texture and a rustic, homey appeal for our coffee table. Also, this round table is waterproof and easy to clean.   4.SAFE--Table top with rounded corners is family-friendly, avoid unnecessary bump injured.   5.EASY TO ASSEMBLE--- This coffee table with storage is simple to set up. with 10 minutes.Tools and instructions needed are provided, allowing an easy assembling .

