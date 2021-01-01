Glass Poppy Hummingbird Feeder

Attract hummingbirds to your garden with this whimsical glass feeder, hand blown in saturated royal blue with a ‘Poppy’-shaped contrasting top in dark amber. Hummingbirds will enjoy the top-dispensing design of the feeder, each one a unique creation from a professional sculptor and glass artist; a distinctive loop in the feeder’s rebar pole further enhances its organic beauty. To fill the feeder, remove the fluted glass blossom on the top, add sugar water to the base, and then push and twist the top back onto the base. Bring your one-of-a-kind blown glass hummingbird feeder indoors for storage during freezing temperatures.Handblown glass measures approximately 5" wide x 4" deepAccompanying steel pole measures approximately 3’ Store feeder indoors during freezing temperaturesMade in USA