Glass Pitcher with Woven Seagrass Overlay
This Glass Pitcher with Woven Seagrass Overlay will make a lovely addition to any summertime table. Its seagrass overlay adds a splash of natural charm to any drink. Pitcher measures 4.33L x 4.33W x 9.84H in. Crafted of glass and seagrass Clear glass pitcher Accented with a woven seagrass overlay Hues of white and natural Holds up to 15 oz. Safe for use with wood Care: Hand wash only. Not dishwasher safe. Not microwave safe. Contact your local Kirkland's store for availability. Quantities and selection may vary by location.