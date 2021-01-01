From wondershop
Glass Football Christmas Tree Ornament - Wondershop
Bring a fun, sporty vibe to your holiday tree with this Glass Football Christmas Tree Ornament from Wondershop™. This Christmas tree ornament showcases a glass football with floral embossed metallic accent on the top to bring extra excitement to your seasonal holiday decorations. Plus, a classic string makes it easy to display this fantastic keepsake. Hang this decorative tree ornament on your holiday tree branches in your entryway or living room to bring some Christmas cheer. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed.