Black Glass Flood Light

The inbuilt light sensor can sense the ambient brightness from 5-20 lux built bright 100 LEDs with 1000lm maximum output and sensitive motion sensor with 120° wide sensing angleip65 waterproof and heatproof performance is optimal for free outdoor use even in rainy, snowy, or other weather conditions adopt 3 control dials lux, sens and time, you can adjust the light settings easy operation and use our led sensor wall light for your garden, backyard, deck, porch, patio, pond, garage, driveway, pathway or any outdoor location that needs light specifications: lights source: 100 pcs 0.2w SMD 2835 beads solar panel: 5.5v, 200mah amorphous silicon battery: inbuilt one 3.7v 2600mah rechargeable 18650 batteries full charged time: 10-12hrs in full sunlight work time: around 10hrsmotion sensor: 5-8m/16.4-26.2ft work time: around 8-10hrs suggestible.