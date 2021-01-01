From savoy house
Savoy House Glass Filament 7-4134 Mini Pendant Light - Color: Clear - Size: 1 light
Put your bulbs on display with the Savoy House Glass Filament 7-4134-1-SN Mini Pendant. Designed to optimize the vintage look of antique reproduction carbon-filament bulbs, the Clear glass shade features a traditional shape. Clean and uncluttered metal supports enhance the overall impression, at once modern and worthy of restoration-style interiors. Shape: Bell. Color: Clear. Finish: Satin Nickel