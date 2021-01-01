Glass Digital Scale with High Capacity and Wide Platform Wave Design Black/Gray - Taylor

Taylor's created a scale that takes the worrying out of weighing with an extra high capacity of 500 lb and an extra wide 13" x 15" platform made of durable, tempered glass. Weight readings are in 0.2 lb increments. And it's all delivered in a modern black and gray wave design. 3.2" x 1.5" display with blue backlight is easy to read even in low light settings. The Step-on Technology feature means no need to tap the scale before taking a reading. Simply step on the scale to engage. 3 AAA batteries and 5 year limited warranty included. Taylor delivers style and accuracy.