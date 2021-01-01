From ideation usa llc
Glass Car Navigation Screen Protector for 20162019 Chrysler 200300 Pacifica 84 Inch9H Tempered Glass Infotainment Center Touch Screen Protector.
Advertisement
SIZE: 6.6*4.9 Inch, Length*Width, For 8.4 inch screen of 2016-2019 Chrysler 300, 2017-2018 Chrysler 200, 2017-2019 Chrysler Pacifica, Tempered Glass Car GPS System display Screen Protector 0.26MM Thickness, 2.5D Round Edge delicate touch, 99% transparency to retain original color and natural viewing experience, with oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprints and smudges. 9H Hardness Highly durable and scratch resistant, firm protect, Shatterproof Easy to Install, with Automatic adsorption features when install the glass screen protector just need soft finger touch to complete it Package Includes Tempered Glass Screen Protector x 1, Installation Auxiliary Tools