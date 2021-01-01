Add something special to your home with our stunning White Glass and Metal Accent Table. You'll love the eye-catching design of this mixed material table. Table measures 16.25L x 16.25W x 20.125H in. Crafted of metal and tempered glass White base finish Clear tabletop finish Features geometric base Weight capacity: 85 lbs. Weight: 13.74 lbs. lbs. Some assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.