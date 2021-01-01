Glass Amaryllis Stakes, Set of 2

What better way to keep your stunning amaryllis from drooping than a clear glass stake? We spent the last year designing and refining this beauty, which supports blooms without detracting from their splendor. Our signature leaf, delicately blown at the tip of each stake, gives it an artistic flourish. Installs easily â€" simply push it into the soil once the flower stem begins to grow, taking care not to drive it into the bulb. Then, twist the stake gently to wrap it around the stem.