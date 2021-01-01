From breakwater bay
Glaspie 36'' Solid Wood Console Table
Advertisement
Features streamlined rectangular silhouette for a minimal appearance that will add classic charm to your living room or dining room. Quality wood construction built with a 100% high-grade solid wood frame for heightened longevity and storage capacity. Features two special bottom storage drawers to tastefully tuck away your belongings with seamless accent distressed metal front facing pull-away handles. Specialized design featuring crafted oriental-inspired trending side cut-out design accents adding a unique and elegant touch. Finished and sealed with fade and chip resistant lacquer to add a conservative splash of color to your living space. Color: Antique Navy