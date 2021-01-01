GlareFingerprint AG2 High Transmittance Easy Install Matte Unbreakable PET Screen Protector for Alexa Echo Show 2 Pack

GLARE Diffuses light and helps reduce glare. It Improves viewing in challenging indoor light conditions, having no dazzling and reading problems outdoor or under strong sunlight, which offers a better visual experience. AN EXCELLENT TRADE-OFF HD with a little matte finish. Matte screen deliver cleans easily and hides fingerprints. REAL TOUCH SENSITIVITY Natural feel that provides a flawless touchscreen accuracy. THE HIGHEST QUALITY 100% made from Japan with a new technology that gives the screen protector matte-finished with HD clear, which solves the main problem with the matte screen protector that matte glass has poor clarity and transparency. EASY INSTALLATION You can enjoy a hassle-free installation that is fast, accurate, and bubble-free by using our dust isolation sheet. For installation videos, please visit www. greenonionssupply.com