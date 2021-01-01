Glamping Mountain Landscape Camping Design Glamping ist Like Camping with Electricity and Wine Design Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Our cool glamping design is perfect for campers, holiday seekers and backpackers. Enjoy nature, natural parks or mountains while wearing this great model. The complement that every natur lover or every fan of outdoor activities needs. This outfit is a great design for people who look for comfort and nature. With its unique design, it is the perfect idea for Birthday, Christmas or Anniversary. Perfect for the partner, family member or friend. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only