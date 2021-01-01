From safavieh
Safavieh Glamour Collection GLM633A Handmade Premium Wool Area Rug, 6' x 6' Square, Ivory / Blue
Advertisement
Contemporary design is a stylish addition to any room of the home Meticulously detailed artisan crafted hand-tufted Construction Made from ultra soft premium viscose and Wool fibers Medium 0. 5-Inch pile Thickness for a sleek look and support underfoot Safavieh Has been a trusted brand leader in home Furnishings for over 100 years, providing quality craftsmanship, unmatched style and the latest Trends