From safavieh
Safavieh Glamour Collection GLM535G Handmade Premium Wool & Viscose Area Rug, 3' x 5', Grey
Advertisement
The high-quality viscose pile fiber adds durability and longevity to these rugs. The hand-tufted Construction add durability to this rug, ensuring it will be a favorite for a long time. The contemporary Pattern of these rugs will give your room a fresh accent This rug measures 3' X 5' For over 100 years, Safavieh has been a trusted brand for uncompromised Quality and unmatched style Pile height is 0.5 inches