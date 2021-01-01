From grayson lane

Grayson Lane Glam Grey Round Ottoman Leather | 95923

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Complete your space with this cream toned wood and leather hide ottoman and experience the huge style improvement. The unique texture of leather hide in this ottoman creates a unique experience for your sense of touch. The natural coloring of the hide adds a further sense of authenticity to the leather material. Add this to your sofa set configuration in a minimalist or African space. Grayson Lane Glam Grey Round Ottoman Leather | 95923

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com