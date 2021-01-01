Buy this CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Gold Glam Metal Wall Mirror at Michaels. com. The purpose of a wall mirror, apart from home decoration, is to bounce back outdoor light to a small room to create the illusion of space. The purpose of a wall mirror, apart from home decoration, is to bounce back outdoor light to a small room to create the illusion of space. Specifically, this rectangular wall mirror complements narrow entryways, small modern-themed bedrooms, hallways, and glam spaces between rooms. Despite the seemingly light frame, durable materials were used to create it. Details: Gold 24" x 2" x 36" (full dimensions) Wood and glass Hardware on back for easy hanging For indoor use | CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Gold Glam Metal Wall Mirror | Michaels®