Glam Beveled Mirror Set

Open your space and add a modern accent on your walls with this mirror. It features a wood frame with arching, scalloped silhouette that's reminiscent of classic Moroccan motifs. The mirrored panel has a beveled edge to add an extra hint of embellishment. This mirror can be hung vertically or horizontally, so you can make it work best for your home. Plus, multiple sizes making it an ideal statement above your sofa, headboard, or dining room sideboard. This mirror includes D-ring hangers secured to the back for easy installation in minutes. Hand-curated by Kelly Clarkson. Size: 24" x 36", Finish: Gold