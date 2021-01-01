From union pads & abrasives
Glaive PRO RGB Gaming Mouse Comfortable Ergonomic Interchangeable Grips 18000 DPI Optical Sensor Aluminum
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Stay in the game longer thanks to a comfortable contoured shape that naturally fits your hand Three included interchangeable thumb grips provide a tailored fit for your hand Equipped with a custom gaming-grade native 18 000 DPI optical sensor with 1 DPI resolution steps for reliable high-accuracy performance High-performance Omron switches rated for more than 50 million clicks long-lasting durability through years of gaming Dynamic RGB Backlighting across three Lighting Zones customizable with a massive range of colors and effects