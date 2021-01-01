From union pads & abrasives

Glaive PRO RGB Gaming Mouse Comfortable Ergonomic Interchangeable Grips 18000 DPI Optical Sensor Aluminum

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Stay in the game longer thanks to a comfortable contoured shape that naturally fits your hand Three included interchangeable thumb grips provide a tailored fit for your hand Equipped with a custom gaming-grade native 18 000 DPI optical sensor with 1 DPI resolution steps for reliable high-accuracy performance High-performance Omron switches rated for more than 50 million clicks long-lasting durability through years of gaming Dynamic RGB Backlighting across three Lighting Zones customizable with a massive range of colors and effects

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com