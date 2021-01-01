Gladstone Natural Area Rug

This handmade area rug has a Southwestern tribal-style pattern that brings a bit of personality (and warmth) to any bedroom or living room floor. It's hand-tufted from 100% wool that's sure to stand up to the occasional spill or splash under the kitchen table. This wool rug also has a high-low 0.4" pile that's perfect for rolling out in high-traffic living spaces since it adds softness without interrupting swinging doors. Although it comes with a cotton backing to protect your floors, it performs best when paired with a rug pad to prevent shifting and sliding underfoot. Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8'