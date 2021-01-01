From abs
ABS Gladiator Gaming PC - Ryzen 7 3700X - GeForce RTX 3070 - 16GB DDR4 3000MHz - 1TB Intel M.2 NVMe SSD
CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-Core 3.60 GHz (4.40 GHz Max Boost) GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB (Brand May Vary) Motherboard: Gigabyte B450M DS3H WIFI RAM: 16GB DDR4 3000MHz (2x8GB) SSD: 1TB Intel 660P M.2 NVMe SSD PSU: 650W 80 Plus Gold Case: Rosewill Prism S500 ATX Mid Tower Gaming PC Computer Case w/ Tempered Glass WiFi: Yes Bluetooth: Yes VR Ready: Yes Peripherals: No Keyboard and Mouse included Operating System: Windows 10 Home 64-bit (free upgrade to Windows 11 upon release) Dimension: 18.70' x 8.27' x 18.50' *The Windows 11 upgrade will be delivered to qualifying devices late 2021 into 2022. Timing varies by device. Certain features require additional hardware (see aka. ms/windows11-spec)