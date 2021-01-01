Glacio 3-3/4 in (96 mm) Center-to-Center Clear/Satin Nickel Cabinet Pull

The Amerock BP36654CG10 Glacio 3-3/4 in (96 mm) Center-to-Center Pull is finished in Clear/Satin Nickel . Glacio is sleek and minimalist, blending crystal-clear accents and beautifully finished metallic mountings that seem to float above the surface for an ethereal look and feel. The classic Satin Nickel finish provides a sleek, lightly brushed, warm grey metallic look. Amerock offers a complete line of decorative and functional cabinet hardware, bath hardware, hook and rail and wall plates. Amerock’s award-winning decorative and functional hardware solutions have built the company’s reputation for chic design accessories that inspire homeowners to express their personal style. Available in a variety of finishes and styles, Amerock offers high quality designs at affordable prices to create the perfect finishing touch for any room.