Amerock Glacio 3-3/4 in (96 mm) Center-to-Center Clear/Black Bronze Drawer Pull

The Amerock BP36654CBBR Glacio 3-3/4 in. (96 mm) Center-to-Center Pull is finished in Clear/Black Bronze. Glacio is sleek and minimalist, blending crystal-clear accents and beautifully finished metallic mountings that seem to float above the surface for an ethereal look and feel. Black Bronze is a warm and slightly textured dark finish which nods to the softer side of Black without losing the richness of the Bronze feel. Founded in 1928, Amerocks award-winning home solutions including decorative and functional cabinet hardware, bath accessories, decorative hooks and wall plates have built the company's reputation for chic design accessories that inspire homeowners to express their personal style. Amerock offers a variety of styles and finishes at affordable prices that add the perfect finishing touch to any room.